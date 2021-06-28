checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 21 June to Friday 25 June:                                            

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,026   964,435,603
21 June 2021 387 17,226.1499 6,666,520
22 June 2021 83 17,510.1205 1,453,340
23 June 2021 445 17,321.7528 7,708,180
24 June 2021 199 17,555.2261 3,493,490
25 June 2021 382 17,582.1728 6,716,390
Total 21-25 June Friday 1,496   26,037,920
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,585 17,405.0267 27,586,967
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 23,681   395,351,615
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 72,107   1,018,060,491
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
