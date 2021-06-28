checkAd

Prime Mining Intercepts 4.44 gpt Gold and 1,060.1 gpt Silver over 7.5 Metres at New Discovery 1.3 Kilometres from Guadalupe East; Phase 2 Drilling Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) today reported new results from its ongoing drill program at the Company’s Los Reyes gold-silver project. Reported results are from the first holes drilled into a major new discovery, Mina 20/21 (“Mina”), located 1.3 kilometres northeast of the Guadalupe East deposit, currently the most eastern of the eight-known gold-silver deposits at Los Reyes. Phase 1 drilling of 74 holes, comprising 15,061 metres (“m”), is now complete and 32 drill holes have been reported (see Figure 1). Reporting on the remaining 42 holes is forthcoming, pending assays.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc01877c-e14e-425e ...

Figure 1 – Phase 1 drill progress.

Highlights

Mina Area Exploration Drilling

  • 4.44 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 1,060.1 gpt silver (“Ag”) over 7.5 m (4.8 m estimated true width) (“etw”) from 142.5 m downhole; including 3.15 m (2.0 m etw) at 6.62 gpt Au and 1,397.8 gpt Ag and 1.85 m (1.2 m etw) at 6.3 gpt Au and 1,881.0 gpt Ag (drill hole 21Mina-02);
  • 3,243 gpt Ag over 1.15 m (0.74 m etw) with no associated gold from 81.7 m downhole (21Mina- 05);
  • 1.45 gpt Au and 29.3 gpt Ag over 3.7 m (1.85 m etw) from 91.0 m downhole (21Mina-05);
  • 1.72 gpt Au and 29.6 gpt Ag over 3.85 m (3.20 m etw) from 23.7 m downhole (21Mina-06);
  • Six holes were completed at Mina during Phase 1 drilling.

2021 Los Reyes Drill Program

  • 4 drill rigs currently active at Prime’s 100%-owned Los Reyes project, down from 7 with the onset of the rainy season;
  • 15,000 m Phase 1 drilling is complete, and the 30,000 m Phase 2 program has been started;
  • Permitting activities underway for Phase 2 roads and drill pads.

Final Payment made to Vista Gold Corp.

  • Final US$1.0 million (“M”) payment completes the acquisition of Los Reyes.

Prime Mining Corp. Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Kunz commented, “We are extremely excited about this early-stage grassroots discovery at Mina, an area of limited historic small-scale mining we found during our regional mapping program. We still need to define the nature of mineralization, orientation and structural controls but are highly encouraged by indications of multiple phases of mineralization present at Mina including bonanza and high-grade gold-silver mineralization (comparable to the Estaca vein at Guadalupe East) and bonanza-grade, silver-only mineralization (as encountered at San Miguel East).

