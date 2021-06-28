checkAd

FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Global Franchise Group for $442.5 million

Largest Restaurant Acquisition of 2021 to include Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker

Combined System-wide sales of approximately $1.4 billion

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (the “Company”) today announced that it has agreed to acquire Global Franchise Group, which franchises and operates a portfolio of five quick service restaurant concepts, Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker, from Serruya Private Equity, Inc. and Lion Capital LLP, for $442.5 million in cash and stock.

The cash portion of the purchase price will be funded from the issuance of a new series of notes and cash on hand. The Company will also issue to the sellers $25 million in common stock and $67.5 million in Series B cumulative preferred stock. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July 2021, subject to expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

With the acquisition of GFG, FAT Brands will have more than 2,000 franchised and company owned restaurants around the world with combined annual system-wide sales of approximately $1.4 billion. Approximately 87% of GFG’s stores are located in the United States. Based on current projections and assumptions, including realization of expected synergies and return to pre-COVID restaurant sales, the acquisition is expected to eventually increase annual EBITDA by approximately $40 million to approximately $55-$60 million.

“This acquisition is a key strategic milestone for FAT Brands. We have been very acquisitive in recent years, seeking to add strong and growing restaurant brands to our portfolio. Now that the economy is emerging from COVID-19 and restaurants are rapidly recovering, we are pleased to have reached this agreement to incorporate a powerhouse restaurant franchising group with the support of Serruya Private Equity and Lion Capital,” said Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO of FAT Brands. “The five new restaurant concepts have been very resilient coming out of the pandemic and will complement our existing brands. Furthermore, we will acquire GFG’s manufacturing operations, which will provide greater efficiencies and incremental revenue opportunities to our company.”

