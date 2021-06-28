checkAd

Cloud Nine Announces Strategic Investment in Next Decentrum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.06.2021, 12:15  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading EdTech company focused on leveraging Web 3.0 technologies, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its existing tech development relationship with Next Decentrum Technologies Inc. (“Next Decentrum”), a private British Columbia corporation. Next Decentrum designs and builds dynamic, relevant, and human-led emerging tech education content and software, inspired by the modern theories of continuous innovations, lean thinking, and agile development. In connection with the new arrangement, the Company and Next Decentrum entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the “SAA”), a share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) and an investor rights agreement (the “IRA”), each dated June 25, 2021. Pursuant to the SAA, Next Decentrum has agreed to continue to provide development services to the Company, and pursuant to the SPA, the Company closed the first and second tranches of its strategic investment in Next Decentrum. The IRA grants the Company a right of first refusal to acquire Next Decentrum in the event of a potential change in control sale.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the SPA, Cloud Nine will acquire a 19.7% ownership interest in Next Decentrum, on an undiluted basis, by providing a total cash payment of $500,000 in eight tranches over a period of six months, in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 2,673,792 units (each, a “Unit”) of Next Decentrum, at a price of $0.187 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one common share of Next Decentrum (each, a “Common Share”), and (ii) one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling Cloud Nine to acquire one additional Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.2805 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The final tranche is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2021. Cloud Nine has the right to increase its ownership in Next Decentrum to up to 28.2% by providing an additional investment of up to $750,000 in connection with the exercise of all 2,673,792 Warrants granted under the SPA.

