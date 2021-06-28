checkAd

AUTOCRYPT Brings V2X and In-Vehicle Security to Europe with New Munich Office

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 12:19  |  23   |   |   

MUNICH, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading mobility security solutions provider, announced the opening of its first European office in Munich, Germany in June 2021. The new office, AUTOCRYPT Technologies GmbH, is expected to play a key role in the company's active work with European OEMs on building V2X, in-vehicle, and Plug&Charge security solutions, as well as its ongoing discussions to participate in the development of Europe's Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS). 

Currently in talks with several European OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers on establishing business development and joint R&D partnerships, AUTOCRYPT chose Munich as its first European hub for its strategic location on the continent. Sitting at the center of both an automotive powerhouse and a massive transcontinental road network, Munich is an ideal contact location for European-based C-ITS developments and Plug&Charge initiatives. 

"Europe will play a large role in the mobility revolution, which will require comprehensive security. Hence our goal is to introduce AUTOCRYPT's world-class technologies and solutions in V2X, in-vehicle, and Plug&Charge to European OEMs, suppliers, and regulators," said Daniel ES Kim, AUTOCRYPT's CEO and co-Founder. "We expect the Munich office to bring us closer to our business partners in Europe, serving as a solid foundation for our long-term plans." 

As the sole V2X security provider for South Korean C-ITS projects, AUTOCRYPT's V2X-PKI technology goes beyond the standards of the SCMS and the EU CCMS, with one platform issuing certificates for both. It has also built several in-vehicle security solutions for global OEMs in compliance with the UNECE's WP.29 regulations on cybersecurity.

Along with its crucial role in constructing security architecture for autonomous driving, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is also essential for Plug&Charge in accordance with ISO 15118. As one of the fastest-growing EV markets with over 280,000 public charging points, Europe is at the center of Plug&Charge development. AUTOCRYPT plans to continue strengthening its partnerships with European EV manufacturers, EVSE manufacturers, and charge point operators to secure communication points between vehicles and charging infrastructure. 

With rising demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions, AUTOCRYPT's end-to-end approach to security allows for companies to easily navigate the complexities of the new mobility landscape. 

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road. 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AUTOCRYPT Brings V2X and In-Vehicle Security to Europe with New Munich Office MUNICH, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., a leading mobility security solutions provider, announced the opening of its first European office in Munich, Germany in June 2021. The new office, AUTOCRYPT Technologies GmbH, is expected to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart announces new €193m funding round: €88m investment from Chrysalis leads Series D
Modulaire Group announces acquisition by Brookfield Business Partners
BIO Asia-Taiwan 2021 to Go Ahead in 'All Online' Format
European Wellness Aesthetic Academy and Asia e University Collaborate to Elevate the Global Beauty ...
AIDI: A Decentralized Meme Token designed to serve its Community - Uniting DeFi, NFT and Gaming
Samtrade FX Boosts Management Team with Appointment of Financial Services Veteran - Richard Dyason ...
﻿ Pioneer's 2021 A-Series Receivers Bring Affordable, Super-seamless Connectivity to Every ...
LeoVegas Quarterly Dividend: LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group
Far More Than Walmart China -- How VeChain Leads Blockchain Adoption in the Food Industry Around ...
Global Mobile Operators and GSMA Team up to Build Blockchain to Transform Back-office Roaming
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Aircraft Tires Market Will Register Higher Application of Kevlar in Tire Manufacturing: Future Market Insights
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
CellPoint and Lonza Enter Strategic Collaboration to Deliver CAR-T Cells to Patients at ...
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
MENA region's first carbon offset start-up, Olive Gaea, launches in Dubai
Rabbinical Board of UK Jews: London Rabbis Distance Themselves from Pro-Israel (Zionist) Activism
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus