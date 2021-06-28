checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Federal Cartel Office approves combination of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.06.2021, 12:22  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vonovia SE: Federal Cartel Office approves combination of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen (news with additional features)

28.06.2021 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
Short
Basispreis 58,80€
Hebel 14,12
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 51,50€
Hebel 13,79
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Federal Cartel Office approves combination of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen

Bochum, 28 June 2021 - Today, Germany's Federal Cartel Office has approved the planned combination of Vonovia SE with Deutsche Wohnen SE. The two companies announced their business combination on 24 May 2021, and the voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE was published on 23 June 2021. The combination will create a real estate company with a combined portfolio of more than 500,000 apartments in Germany. This represents a Germany-wide market share of under 2 percent. Also, at city and municipality level, the combined market shares are throughout in the non-critical range.

The approval of the Federal Cartel Office means that an essential closing condition of the takeover offer has been fulfilled. Provided that the remaining closing conditions are met, the takeover offer is expected to be completed at the end of August 2021.
 

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 415,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,500 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 59.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.

Seite 1 von 5
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Federal Cartel Office approves combination of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Vonovia SE: Federal Cartel Office approves combination of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen (news with additional features) 28.06.2021 / 12:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Großteil der Encavis-Aktionäre (42,9 %) ziehen neue Encavis-Aktien der Bardividende ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei Patientinnen mit ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility stellt Design der neuen MIA-Produktfamilie vor
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor provides update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced ...
EQS-Adhoc: Resignation of Patric Schoch as of June 2022
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG: Major part of Encavis' shareholders (42.9%) prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend
DGAP-News: S IMMO shareholders decide against the 'Austrian solution'
PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
DGAP-News: Aktionäre der S IMMO entscheiden gegen 'österreichische Lösung'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:24 Uhr
Vonovia & Deutsche Wohnen Merger Approved by Federal Cartel Office
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Bundeskartellamt genehmigt Zusammenschluss von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen (deutsch)
12:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Bundeskartellamt genehmigt Zusammenschluss von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen
12:12 Uhr
Kartellamt: Grünes Licht für Fusion von Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen
11:59 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gönnt sich Pause
11:07 Uhr
ITM Power: 20 Prozent Potenzial auf Sicht der nächsten Wochen - Tipp der Woche
10:01 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax knapp im Plus zum Wochenstart
08:47 Uhr
Vonovia-Aktie: Der CEO kauft, solltest du auch?
08:15 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Ruhiger Wochenstart erwartet
26.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21