NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.



Federal Cartel Office approves combination of Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen



Bochum, 28 June 2021 - Today, Germany's Federal Cartel Office has approved the planned combination of Vonovia SE with Deutsche Wohnen SE. The two companies announced their business combination on 24 May 2021, and the voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE was published on 23 June 2021. The combination will create a real estate company with a combined portfolio of more than 500,000 apartments in Germany. This represents a Germany-wide market share of under 2 percent. Also, at city and municipality level, the combined market shares are throughout in the non-critical range.

The approval of the Federal Cartel Office means that an essential closing condition of the takeover offer has been fulfilled. Provided that the remaining closing conditions are met, the takeover offer is expected to be completed at the end of August 2021.



About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently owns around 415,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 72,500 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 59.0 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.