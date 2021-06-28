checkAd

NICE Actimize Wins FTF Innovation Award for Best Financial Crime Surveillance Technology and its SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Risk Surveillance Solution

For the fourth consecutive year, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, was named a category winner in Financial Technologies Forum / FTF News 2020 Technology Innovation Awards, this year achieving the Best Financial Crime Surveillance Technology accolade, an inaugural award category for the publication. The final award winners for this year’s competition were determined by votes cast online by FTF News’ readers and industry participants.

This year’s award for Financial Crime Surveillance Technology honors “advances in surveillance that help firms protect themselves from danger and reputational damage,” noting that internal and external financial crimes against financial institutions are on the rise and firms are fighting this battle on many fronts.

Supporting this win in surveillance excellence is NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance Suite which offers unparalleled risk coverage and enables accurate detection and rapid, thorough investigation of market abuse, inappropriate sales practices, conduct risk and otherwise undetectable compliance risks to insulate firms from fines and reputational damage which align its win to the FTF Innovation Award’s criteria.

"Protecting financial services firms from reputational damage, NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance offers advanced capabilities to help firms manage conduct risk and enforce cultures of accountability. With concerns around the remote workforce, especially regulated employees, managing conduct risk has never been more challenging or critical,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE. “We thank the readers of FTF News for their continuing confidence in our financial crime risk solutions and surveillance platforms.”

“As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of the FTF Awards and the 15th Anniversary of FTF, it has proven to be one of the most competitive to date. Not only did we get more than 220 nominations, but we also had a staggering number of votes from the industry — 20,000+,” said Maureen Lowe, Founder and President, FTF and FTF News. “Congratulations to those firms, such as NICE Actimize, that demonstrated leadership and innovation in the highly competitive surveillance field during a very challenging period in our industry where fraud and financial crime is at an all-time high. All of our winners should be proud of their accomplishments, and we honor their dedication and service to our industry.”

