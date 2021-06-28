Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific, Industry and Investor Conferences in July

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific, industry and investor conferences in July:

- June 30-July 3: The International Federation of Psoriasis Association's 6th World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference 2021. Dr. Thomas M Polasek, Clinical Pharmacology Registrar, Royal Adelaide Hospital, Australia, will present the first clinical experience with IMU-935, an orally available, selective inverse agonist of RORγt. The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

- Abstract Number: 36568

- Title: Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single oral doses of IMU-935 in healthy volunteers: First clinical experience with an orally available small molecule inhibitor of IL-17

- Session Title: Current and new therapeutic modalities

- Session Number: 4

- July 2-3 and 8-10, 2021: 16th Congress of ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organization). Members of Immunic's management and clinical teams will attend the virtual conference.

- July 13-14: Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview on Tuesday, July 13, at 10:00 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days.