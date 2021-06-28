

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.06.2021 / 12:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.00 EUR 56520.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 4815.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 11685.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 1980.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.0000 EUR 75000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

