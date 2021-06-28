Ault Global Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire up to 40% of Adtech Pharma, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement to acquire up to 40% of the current equity in Adtech Pharma, Inc. (“Adtech”), an innovative biotechnology company, for $3 million.

Adtech is an innovative biotech firm that has developed a novel formulation of a sole-sourced synthetic cannabinoid therapeutic targeting glaucoma. Adtech believes that there is a worldwide marketplace of over $4 billion in annual sales for glaucoma eye drop therapeutics.