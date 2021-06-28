checkAd

MediciNova to Conduct Mouse Study under Partnership with BARDA to Develop MN-166 (ibudilast) as a Medical Countermeasure Against Chlorine Gas-induced Lung Injury

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced it will conduct a mouse study to investigate the efficacy of MN-166 (ibudilast) in a murine model of chlorine-induced lung injury and lethality. After mice are exposed to chlorine gas and treated with MN-166 (ibudilast) or control, the study will evaluate survival, clinical outcomes, body weights, lung weights, and upper respiratory tract histopathology.

This mouse study and the sheep study announced recently are the result of a partnership between MediciNova and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to repurpose MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential medical countermeasure (MCM) against chlorine gas-induced lung damage such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and acute lung injury (ALI).

Federico Gaeta, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to reach agreement to conduct a study in BARDA’s validated mouse model of chlorine-induced pulmonary injury using higher challenge concentrations. This will be the second animal model study to evaluate MN-166 as a potential rapidly administered treatment for patients exposed to chemical agents such as chlorine. We will evaluate survival rate, clinical status, and lung histological changes compared to control mice. In a previous ARDS mouse model study, MN-166 attenuated histological changes including pulmonary edema in lung tissue and protected against pulmonary injury by attenuating the secretion of inflammatory cytokines and reducing cellular apoptosis in lung tissue. Considering that pulmonary edema is a hallmark feature of exposure to chlorine, MN-166 has the potential to improve health outcomes and save lives.”

This project is federally funded in part by the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. 75A50121C00022.

About MN-166
MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and for glioblastoma, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) is being evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing ARDS.

