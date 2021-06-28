checkAd

SEPA Cyber Technologies Unlocks a New Market for MultiBank

LONDON and LEWES, Delaware, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEPA Cyber Technologies, a global fintech provider, is providing MultiBank Group with fintech and regtech solutions to grow into a fully digital bank and expand their business. The final goal is to enrich their service portfolio and become licensed EMI (Electronic Money Institution) in the EEA.

To reach this aim, SEPA Cyber Technologies is consulting MultiBank on licensing and incorporation as well as principal membership for VISA, MasterCard, and Union Pay. The two companies have set ambitious deadlines and plan to go live before the end of 2021.

The revolutionary services of SEPA Cyber will open the doors for MultiBank to complete digitalisation. The full package of solutions includes a digital wallet, issuing and acquiring processing, IPG, KYC, KYB, PEP and Sanctions.

'We are extremely honoured that a financial giant such as Multibank Group has chosen SEPA Cyber with the delivery of financial technologies and consultancy services. We know we're on the right track when people part of TOP 50 Influential Figures in Global Financial Markets choose us as their trusted technology and solution provider.'

-          Marvin Blazhevski, CEO and Founder of SEPA Cyber Technologies

"I have always firmly believed that a company is nothing without the effort and support of its core team that works hard in their day-to-day job and making this happen. In this aspect, I have been blessed to have a very talented team, particularly our extremely competent and dynamic Management Board."

-          Mr. Naser Taher - Chairman of MultiBank Group. 

About SEPA Cyber Technologies

SEPA Cyber Technologies is an award-winning fintech company that enables the establishment of neobanks and digitisation of financial services. The unique technological solution CoreX banking system, into which the SEPA MuSe (Multi-Service Gateway) platform is integrated, distinguishes a company with scalability and the capability of creating a tailor-made solution for every client.

For more information, visit https://www.sepa-cyber.com/

About MultiBank

MultiBank Group has been at the frontier of the forex industry. Being early adopters of the digitization of financial services, MultiBank Group has launched a fully transparent electronic forex and financial derivatives exchange. Since then, MultiBank Group has become one of the world's largest online financial derivatives providers today. With a client base of over 320,000, MultiBank Group facilitates 90,000 daily trades with a trading volume of over USD 7.2 billion. The company provides advanced trading platforms and tight pricing for online financial products, including forex, metals, shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrency, and CFDs.




