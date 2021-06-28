Ocwen Financial Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the opening of the US equity markets on Monday, June 28, 2021.



“We are pleased to be part of the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes and believe this important milestone reflects the hard work of our global team to drive shareholder value, strong operating performance, improved profitability and growth that is exceeding our expectations,” said Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen. “Over the past several months, we have taken action to strengthen our capital structure, diversify and differentiate our business model, improve our competitive position and expand our market reach through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. We look forward to the increased visibility of our long-term growth potential to the broader investment community through our membership in the Russell Indexes.”