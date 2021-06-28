checkAd

Brookfield Completes Special Dividend and Creation of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield” or “BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or “BAM Re”) (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) today jointly announced that Brookfield has completed the previously announced creation of Brookfield Reinsurance.

“We are excited to be launching Brookfield Reinsurance, which establishes a scalable platform for our growing insurance businesses and provides investors with an alternative, efficient means through which to hold an interest in Brookfield,” said Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance and Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield.

The holders of Brookfield’s class A and class B limited voting shares received one class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance (an “exchangeable share”) for every 145 Brookfield class A and class B limited voting shares held. Each exchangeable share is exchangeable for a Brookfield class A limited voting share (a “Brookfield Share”), or its cash equivalent, on a one-for-one basis, and distributions on the exchangeable shares will be paid at the same time and in the same amount per share as dividends on Brookfield Shares.

The exchangeable shares will commence regular-way trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BAMR” upon market open on June 28, 2021.

For beneficial shareholders who hold their Brookfield shares in an account with a broker or other intermediary, their account will be automatically updated to reflect the receipt of the exchangeable shares.

Brookfield’s shareholders will receive a cash payment in lieu of any fractional interests in an exchangeable share. Brookfield will use the five-day volume-weighted average trading price of the exchangeable shares on the New York Stock Exchange immediately following the special dividend (June 28 through July 2) to determine the value of any fractional interests in an exchangeable share.

Brookfield Reinsurance’s board of directors is currently comprised of the following four members: William J. Cox, Gregory Morrison, Anne Schaumberg, and Sachin Shah (Chair). For biographical information about Brookfield Reinsurance’s directors, please refer to the section entitled “Directors and Executive Officers” beginning on page 136 of the final prospectuses of Brookfield and Brookfield Reinsurance filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission and dated June 16, 2021.

