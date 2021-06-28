checkAd

Radisson Hotel Group expands presence in Turkey with new hotel in Izmir, Aliaga

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga and welcome guests to one of Turkey’s key ports and gateway to Izmir, the pearl of the Aegean Sea. The opening of the hotel strengthens the brand’s presence in Turkey and brings the Group’s portfolio across the country to over 31 hotels in operation and under development.


Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga features 185 rooms and suites equipped with individual desks or work areas, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a wide range of amenities such as in-room coffee and tea facilities, together with bathrobe and slippers to make guests as comfortable as possible. With small personal touches that go a long way, guests can enjoy a range of different-sized private balconies as well as a delightful sleep experience with plush bedding and pillows.

Guests can enjoy a sumptuous culinary experience at Hazar Restaurant which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a warm and relaxing atmosphere, including a selection of traditional Turkish and international dishes. Hazar Restaurant is the perfect place for guests to relax after a day of sightseeing and enjoy the surrounding views with a drink at the Lobby Bar, have a browse at the extensive selection at the Patisserie, or sample the flavors of local Turkish and international desserts.

With its technologically advanced facilities, equipment, and catering services, Radisson Hotel Izmir Aliaga is the ideal venue for meetings, conferences, and events. The stylish ballroom, three meeting rooms, and six private offices are all equipped with modern audio-visual equipment in a stylish and professional setting. Meeting rooms range in size from 25m2 to 196m2 and can accommodate up to 180 people, including the hotel ballroom for weddings and receptions.

Yilmaz Yildirimlar, Area Senior Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, says, “We are pleased to expand our Radisson brand in Turkey with the opening of the fifth Radisson hotel in the country and the first Radisson hotel in the İzmir Aliaga region. The debut of our Radisson brand in Izmir’s commercial gateway and economic district marks a major milestone for our Group. Turkey has always been a focus market for the Radisson Hotel Group, and we have made no secret of our ambitions to expand rapidly in Turkey. We are looking forward to delivering Yes I Can! Service to ensure the satisfaction of every guest.”

