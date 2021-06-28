checkAd

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Submits Application for Nasdaq Uplisting

Autor: Accesswire
28.06.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused onimmunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases through innate …

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused onimmunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases through innate and adaptive immune activation, announced today that it has submitted its initial application to list the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The listing of Mosaic's shares on Nasdaq will be subject to review of the Company's listing application by Nasdaq and the Company's successful compliance with all of Nasdaq's applicable governance and regulatory requirements. Mosaic intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq acceptance will be granted. During the Nasdaq review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under its current symbol, CPMV.

"Applying for Nasdaq listing is the next logical step in our company's development," said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "We believe a Nasdaq listing will expand Mosaic's visibility to a broader range of investors, raise awareness of our unique immuno-oncology and vaccine technology platforms, increase our stock's trading liquidity and drive shareholder value."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea Mosaic Virus ("CPMV") which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a modular vaccine platform which has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The vaccine research is currently being performed by one of our co-founders and is funded by the National Science Foundation with viral neutralization testing being performed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Submits Application for Nasdaq Uplisting NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused onimmunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases through innate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Amex Drills Highest Grade Assay at Perron - Reports 79.22 g/t Gold over 6.15 Metres Including ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Program for the Ashram Rare Earth and ...
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Condor Gold Plc ("Condor", "Condor Gold" or the "Company") 14.9m True Width at 3.94g/t Gold ...
Ubique Minerals Readies for Drilling at Daniel’s Harbour Zinc Project; Announces Private ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Signs 3-Year Endorsement Agreement with Love Hemp Group ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...