Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Submits Application for Nasdaq Uplisting

The listing of Mosaic's shares on Nasdaq will be subject to review of the Company's listing application by Nasdaq and the Company's successful compliance with all of Nasdaq's applicable governance and regulatory requirements. Mosaic intends to satisfy all of the applicable requirements; however, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq acceptance will be granted. During the Nasdaq review process, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under its current symbol, CPMV.

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. ("Mosaic" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:CPMV), a development-stage biotechnology company focused onimmunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases through innate and adaptive immune activation, announced today that it has submitted its initial application to list the company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

"Applying for Nasdaq listing is the next logical step in our company's development," said Steven King, president and chief executive officer of Mosaic. "We believe a Nasdaq listing will expand Mosaic's visibility to a broader range of investors, raise awareness of our unique immuno-oncology and vaccine technology platforms, increase our stock's trading liquidity and drive shareholder value."

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on bridging immunology and engineering to develop novel immunotherapies to treat and prevent cancer and infectious diseases. Mosaic's core technology platform is based on Cowpea Mosaic Virus ("CPMV") which is non-infectious to humans or other animals but upon intra-tumoral administration, elicits a strong innate immune response resulting in potent anti-tumor activity against the primary and distant tumor sites. The broad potential of our lead candidate, MIE-101, for the treatment of many different types of cancer and potential combination therapies continues to be supported by numerous publications and grant funding through our university collaborators. In addition, the core technology has a potential application as part of a modular vaccine platform which has already generated promising data in both cancer and infectious disease preclinical models, including COVID-19. The vaccine research is currently being performed by one of our co-founders and is funded by the National Science Foundation with viral neutralization testing being performed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). For additional information about Mosaic, please visit MosaicIE.com.