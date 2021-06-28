Legend Power Receives Follow-on Order From Ontario School Board for 2 SmartGATE Platforms following SmartGATE Insights Assessments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the follow-on sale of two additional SmartGATE platforms to an Ontario School …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the follow-on sale of two additional SmartGATE platforms to an Ontario School …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the follow-on sale of two additional SmartGATE platforms to an Ontario School Board. The purchase decision comes after the recent evaluation of two facilities with SmartGATE Insights, representing 100% SmartGATE Insights assessments conversion into full platform sales bookings1. The Insights Power Impact Report confirmed significant harmful grid impacts causing inefficiencies and electrical supply issues that could be solved with SmartGATE solutions. "We have purchased multiple SmartGATEs in the past and wanted more. Legend continues to increase the capabilities and approach of its solutions, and the information provided by the Insights Report made it far easier for us to purchase additional SmartGATE platforms," said a senior official for the School Board. "Legend has added sophistication and intelligence to the sales cycle, and we are pleased that it resulted in furthering our commitment to save energy and reduce our costs via the maintenance, repair and replacement of critical building systems".