Legend Power Receives Follow-on Order From Ontario School Board for 2 SmartGATE Platforms following SmartGATE Insights Assessments
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced the follow-on sale of two additional SmartGATE platforms to an Ontario School Board. The purchase decision comes after the recent evaluation of two facilities with SmartGATE Insights, representing 100% SmartGATE Insights assessments conversion into full platform sales bookings1. The Insights Power Impact Report confirmed significant harmful grid impacts causing inefficiencies and electrical supply issues that could be solved with SmartGATE solutions.
"We have purchased multiple SmartGATEs in the past and wanted more. Legend continues to increase the capabilities and approach of its solutions, and the information provided by the Insights Report made it far easier for us to purchase additional SmartGATE platforms," said a senior official for the School Board. "Legend has added sophistication and intelligence to the sales cycle, and we are pleased that it resulted in furthering our commitment to save energy and reduce our costs via the maintenance, repair and replacement of critical building systems".
"This SmartGATE Insights engagement and SmartGATE platform sale further proves that Legend's new go-to-market strategy resonating with customers," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "This multiple system follow-on purchase demonstrates the increased value that SmartGATE Insights' adds by making the impacts of energy waste visible to customers, regardless of if energy savings, greenhouse gas reductions, or reduced costs are their goals."
Legend's SmartGATE Insights and Power Impact Report are valuable tools that demonstrate the financial impact the power grid has on buildings and how SmartGATE solutions can solve these issues, improving buildings' financial performance and environmental footprint. This allows building owners to make more decisions faster than ever before based on the real-time data for each property.
About SmartGATE™
SmartGATE™ is an industry-leading, turnkey solution which identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.
