checkAd

Rockwell Automation Names Cyril Perducat as New Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Cyril Perducat has joined the company and will be named senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer on July 1. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.

Perducat joins Rockwell following a 25-year career with Schneider Electric, where he most recently served as executive vice president, Internet of Things and Digital Offers. Perducat has had an extensive career as a technology strategist, particularly for systems, software, networks, and solutions businesses.

“Cyril brings to Rockwell a passion for innovating and building teams, and a drive for implementing successful outcomes based on effective change management,” Moret said. “His career has focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance manufacturing technologies, and we are confident his leadership will help Rockwell reach new levels of value for our customers and partners.”

“Rockwell has been an industry leader and innovator for decades,” said Perducat. “The company’s innovative team of technologists are focused on growing its already broad technology offering and expanding what is possible in the industrial automation space.”

Perducat succeeds Sujeet Chand, who recently announced his retirement. Chand has served as Rockwell’s Chief Technology Officer since 2005 and has held various leadership positions during his more than 35 years at the company. Chand was most recently responsible for leading Rockwell’s technical innovation, common architecture development, company-wide technical talent management, and global business development with its ecosystem of strategic alliances and partnerships. He will work closely with Perducat until he retires at the end of the calendar year.

“Sujeet’s distinguished career with the company has positioned Rockwell Automation as a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation,” said Moret. “Sujeet’s contributions to our product and technology evolution, intellectual property portfolio, and strategic partnerships cannot be overstated. The board and I wish him and his family the very best in his retirement.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Rockwell Automation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Names Cyril Perducat as New Chief Technology Officer Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Cyril Perducat has joined the company and will be named senior vice president and Chief Technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Francisco Partners Sells Plex Systems to Rockwell Automation for $2.22 Billion
25.06.21
Rockwell Automation to Expand Industrial Cloud Software Offering with Acquisition of Plex Systems
03.06.21
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock