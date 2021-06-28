Rockwell Automation Names Cyril Perducat as New Chief Technology Officer

Perducat joins Rockwell following a 25-year career with Schneider Electric, where he most recently served as executive vice president, Internet of Things and Digital Offers. Perducat has had an extensive career as a technology strategist, particularly for systems, software, networks, and solutions businesses.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Cyril Perducat has joined the company and will be named senior vice president and Chief Technology Officer on July 1. He will report to Rockwell Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.

“Cyril brings to Rockwell a passion for innovating and building teams, and a drive for implementing successful outcomes based on effective change management,” Moret said. “His career has focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance manufacturing technologies, and we are confident his leadership will help Rockwell reach new levels of value for our customers and partners.”

“Rockwell has been an industry leader and innovator for decades,” said Perducat. “The company’s innovative team of technologists are focused on growing its already broad technology offering and expanding what is possible in the industrial automation space.”

Perducat succeeds Sujeet Chand, who recently announced his retirement. Chand has served as Rockwell’s Chief Technology Officer since 2005 and has held various leadership positions during his more than 35 years at the company. Chand was most recently responsible for leading Rockwell’s technical innovation, common architecture development, company-wide technical talent management, and global business development with its ecosystem of strategic alliances and partnerships. He will work closely with Perducat until he retires at the end of the calendar year.

“Sujeet’s distinguished career with the company has positioned Rockwell Automation as a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation,” said Moret. “Sujeet’s contributions to our product and technology evolution, intellectual property portfolio, and strategic partnerships cannot be overstated. The board and I wish him and his family the very best in his retirement.”

About Rockwell Automation

