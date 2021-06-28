checkAd

Precision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics Dose First Patient in Expanded Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Evaluating PBCAR269A with Nirogacestat in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the combination arm of Precision’s Phase 1/2a trial evaluating PBCAR269A. In the study, Precision’s investigational allogeneic BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy will be combined with nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma.

“We are pleased to begin dosing patients in the combination arm of our ongoing Phase 1/2a study evaluating PBCAR269A, our first-generation allogeneic CAR T candidate targeting BCMA in patients with R/R multiple myeloma. BCMA is a well-established therapeutic target for multiple myeloma and this arm of the study pairs PBCAR269A with SpringWorks’ nirogacestat, a gamma secretase inhibitor, a combination intended to offer strong mechanistic rationale for clinical benefit,” said Alan List, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Precision BioSciences. “As we look forward to sharing interim monotherapy data for PBCAR269A later this year, we are also conducting IND enabling studies to advance PBCAR269B, an immune-evading, stealth cell formulation into the clinic in 2022. We have high conviction in both our technology and BCMA as a target and we are pursuing a broad, data-driven strategy to inform our future development plans for this indication.”

“We are pleased to advance this combination into the clinic so we can evaluate if nirogacestat paired with PBCAR269A offers a safe and efficacious treatment option for patients with multiple myeloma,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics. “We have made significant progress in developing nirogacestat as a cornerstone of BCMA combination therapy across modalities and look forward to generating clinical data with all of our partners.”

In September 2020, Precision and SpringWorks entered into a clinical collaboration in which Precision is sponsoring the expanded Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR269A to include nirogacestat and evaluate the safety and preliminary clinical activity of the combination therapy. Simultaneously, Precision continues to enroll patients in the highest dose cohort (Dose Level 3 at 6.0 × 106 cells/kg) in its monotherapy study with PBCAR269A.

Seite 1 von 6


Precision BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics Dose First Patient in Expanded Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Evaluating PBCAR269A with Nirogacestat in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Precision BioSciences Reports Progress on Two Strategies Designed to Optimize Durability of Allogeneic CAR T Therapy in R/R Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
01.06.21
 Precision BioSciences Announces New Study Published in Nature Communications Using Engineered ARCUS Nuclease to Target Mutant Mitochondrial DNA In Vivo