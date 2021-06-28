Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Maximus

“Smart, connected products, digital capabilities and technology are core to our growth and today’s announcement delivers on our commitment to deploy capital in pursuit of this strategy,” said Vicente Reynal, chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “Maximus has built significant expertise in controls and IIoT technology that aligns well with Ingersoll Rand and our current brands. Leveraging Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) will help drive additional innovation and significant synergies with Dosatron and other PST brands. This acquisition is expected to generate significant value for our stockholders.”

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire Maximus, a provider of digital controls and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) production management systems for the agritech market. The all-cash transaction, valued at CAD$135.4 million, is expected to close in Q3 upon obtaining required regulatory approvals. Upon transaction close, Maximus will join the PST segment.

The Maximus System is a centralized controller and IIoT platform which connects to farm devices and simplifies facility management. The System tracks the state of farm infrastructure and automates tasks based on artificial intelligence (AI) logic. Based in Montreal, Canada, Maximus has approximately 100 employees and annual revenue of approximately CAD$40 million. The company has experienced greater than 30% revenue CAGR over the past five years, and is expecting strong double digit growth over the next five years. In 2021 Maximus is expected to achieve Adjusted EBITDA margins in line with current PST segment levels, and Ingersoll Rand expects to achieve meaningful margin improvement and a high single digit post-synergy EBITDA multiple (excluding flow through from organic growth) by the end of year three of ownership.

“Our Dosatron brand is a worldwide leader in animal health and irrigation markets with its energy efficient, water-powered dosing technology and now we will offer a fully connected solution for customers when we add it to the Maximus digital controller system,” said Nick Kendall-Jones, president of the Precision and Science Technologies segment. “The agritech market is expected to grow double digits annually over the next five years and with a large opportunity for market penetration and little to no customer overlap, we believe we have a winning strategy to leverage both Dosatron and Maximus channels to drive growth.”