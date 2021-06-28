Danimer Scientific Provides Update on Redemption of Public Warrants

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced the results of its redemption of its warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”). The Company previously announced on May 14, 2021 that it would redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of May 5, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between Live Oak Acquisition Corp. and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on June 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”).

99.6% of the Public Warrants were voluntarily exercised by the holders thereof prior to the Redemption Date, resulting in receipt by the Company of approximately $138.4 million in gross proceeds. All remaining Public Warrants that were still outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date became null and void and were redeemed by the Company for the Redemption Price. Furthermore, the Public Warrants, which had previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “DNMR.WS”, have since been delisted by the NYSE.