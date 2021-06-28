checkAd

Danimer Scientific Provides Update on Redemption of Public Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced the results of its redemption of its warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of its common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Common Stock”). The Company previously announced on May 14, 2021 that it would redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of May 5, 2020 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between Live Oak Acquisition Corp. and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), and that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on June 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”).

99.6% of the Public Warrants were voluntarily exercised by the holders thereof prior to the Redemption Date, resulting in receipt by the Company of approximately $138.4 million in gross proceeds. All remaining Public Warrants that were still outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date became null and void and were redeemed by the Company for the Redemption Price. Furthermore, the Public Warrants, which had previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “DNMR.WS”, have since been delisted by the NYSE.

Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees were not subject to the redemption of the Public Warrants and remain outstanding and exercisable or transferable by their holders in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.danimerscientific.com.

