checkAd

KRBP Presenting at 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress Showcasing Its Proprietary AI Targets for Off-the-Shelf Allogenic CAR-T for Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:01  |  25   |   |   

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP)

Kiromic is being recognized as a pioneer of immuno oncology with a presentation at the 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress in June 2021.

At the conference, we will:

-- Present our artificial intelligence (AI) predicted and selected targets, and

-- Discuss how our AI targets will offer better safety and efficacy compared to immuno oncology peers with classic targets.

Our AI targets are predicted and selected based on the following characteristics:

High expression in cancer cells

Heat map of T-cell, B-cell epitopes

Low expression in normal cells

High affinity to TCR

Quantity surface antigen expression signature

 

We intend to use our AI target, Mesothelin isoform 2, in the upcoming first-in-human dosing for solid tumors in 3Q-2021. At the first-in-human dosing, Kiromic will also introduce a CAR-T with chPD1, our PD1 activator, which will we believe offer immuno oncology with new tools to address Tumor Micro Environment (TME).

Our topics for the session on June 29th are:

-- Mesothelin isoform 2 is a novel target for allogenic CAR γδT cell therapy in solid tumors

-- Diamond Artificial Intelligence /CancerSplice : ADVANCING CAR through A.I. for Target
 Link to 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress (Virtual) June-28, 2021

Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic, Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, DBSc, PhDs, commented:

"We are honored to be invited to present at the 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress.

The challenges for immuno oncology and the employment of classic targets result from low specificity, which results in higher side effects and low affinity, which results in low efficacy.

We believe our AI selected iso-mesothelin will address both of these issues.

Our selection and prediction algorithm is robust and extensive, poring over billions of data points, to arrive at these targets in hours which otherwise would have required many man-years if done manually.

We believe that the first-in-human dosing will demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our product and will also demonstrate that AI targeting is superior compared with classic targeting with immuno chemistry."

Chief Medical Officer of Kiromic, Dr. Scott Dahlbeck, commented:

"As an oncologist treating these patients and reading the data, I know first-hand about the needs in immuno oncology to address the problems of specificity and affinity in targeting.

Seite 1 von 3
Kiromic Biopharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KRBP Presenting at 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress Showcasing Its Proprietary AI Targets for Off-the-Shelf Allogenic CAR-T for Solid Tumors Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP) Kiromic is being recognized as a pioneer of immuno oncology with a presentation at the 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress in June 2021. At the conference, we will: - Present our artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
KRBP Presenting at July 2021 Gamma Delta T Cell Summit to Showcase Our Off-The-Shelf Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy
07.06.21
Kiromic Announces Expansion of In-House Cell therapy cGMP Manufacturing Facility and the Appointment of Industry Veteran Ignacio Núñez as Chief Operating and Manufacturing Officer