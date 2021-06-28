KRBP Presenting at 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress Showcasing Its Proprietary AI Targets for Off-the-Shelf Allogenic CAR-T for Solid Tumors

At the conference, we will:

Kiromic is being recognized as a pioneer of immuno oncology with a presentation at the 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress in June 2021.

-- Present our artificial intelligence (AI) predicted and selected targets, and

-- Discuss how our AI targets will offer better safety and efficacy compared to immuno oncology peers with classic targets.

Our AI targets are predicted and selected based on the following characteristics:

High expression in cancer cells Heat map of T-cell, B-cell epitopes Low expression in normal cells High affinity to TCR Quantity surface antigen expression signature

We intend to use our AI target, Mesothelin isoform 2, in the upcoming first-in-human dosing for solid tumors in 3Q-2021. At the first-in-human dosing, Kiromic will also introduce a CAR-T with chPD1, our PD1 activator, which will we believe offer immuno oncology with new tools to address Tumor Micro Environment (TME).

Our topics for the session on June 29th are:

-- Mesothelin isoform 2 is a novel target for allogenic CAR γδT cell therapy in solid tumors

-- Diamond Artificial Intelligence /CancerSplice : ADVANCING CAR through A.I. for Target

Link to 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress (Virtual) June-28, 2021

Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic, Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, DBSc, PhDs, commented:

"We are honored to be invited to present at the 4th Annual Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress.

The challenges for immuno oncology and the employment of classic targets result from low specificity, which results in higher side effects and low affinity, which results in low efficacy.

We believe our AI selected iso-mesothelin will address both of these issues.

Our selection and prediction algorithm is robust and extensive, poring over billions of data points, to arrive at these targets in hours which otherwise would have required many man-years if done manually.

We believe that the first-in-human dosing will demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our product and will also demonstrate that AI targeting is superior compared with classic targeting with immuno chemistry."

Chief Medical Officer of Kiromic, Dr. Scott Dahlbeck, commented:

"As an oncologist treating these patients and reading the data, I know first-hand about the needs in immuno oncology to address the problems of specificity and affinity in targeting.