Rapid House Price Appreciation Drives Affordability Lower, According to First American Real House Price Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released the April 2021 First American Real House Price Index (RHPI). The RHPI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power over time at national, state and metropolitan area levels. Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it also serves as a measure of housing affordability.

Chief Economist Analysis: Is it a Good Time to Buy a Home?

“In today’s housing market, the power is very clearly in the hands of the seller. In April, First American Data & Analytics’ nominal house price index increased 16.2 percent year over year, the fastest pace since 2005. Rapid appreciation is driving declines in affordability, despite rising incomes and lower mortgage rates,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “Nationally, according to our Real House Price Index, housing affordability declined in April on a year-over-year basis by 7.0 percent, the most since December 2018. Furthermore, homes typically remained on the market for 17 days in April, a record low. Multiple-offer bidding wars are common across the full spectrum of home prices. So, does this mean it’s a bad time to buy a home?”

How Might Housing Affordability Shift in the Months Ahead?

“Wait for the housing market to cool down, or jump in before affordability declines further? That is the question potential home buyers are trying to answer. Buying a home is both a financial and lifestyle decision, so if an individual or family has made the lifestyle decision to buy, then it becomes a financial question,” said Fleming. “Will affordability decline in the months to come? If so, it may be a good time to buy before things get worse. Or, will buyers begin to back off, lowering the likelihood of bidding wars and causing house prices to moderate and affordability to bounce back?

“Shifts in housing supply or demand can affect affordability. If supply increases and meets demand in the middle, house prices will moderate. Unfortunately, while inventory has ticked up slightly in recent weeks, it remains near historic lows and is not enough to compensate for a decade of underbuilding and homeowners simply staying put,” said Fleming. “It will take years for supply to catch up to demand and, in the meantime, any new housing inventory will be very quickly absorbed by the existing demand. So, significant housing supply relief is unlikely in the near term.

Wertpapier


