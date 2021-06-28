checkAd

KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced acceptance of multiple abstracts at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, from July 10-12, 2021.

The details are as follows:

Title: A single on-demand treatment with orally administered KVD900 significantly slows progression and accelerates resolution of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE): results of a phase 2, placebo-controlled, double-blind cross-over trial

Session Information: Late Breaking electronic Poster Discussion Session; ePDS 06: Cutting edge issues in allergy and clinical immunology
Time and Date: Monday, July 12, 2021, 12:30 – 13:30 CET
Abstract number: 1013

Title: Prevalence of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in the United States: results from a nationwide survey of HAE-treating physicians

ePoster Prevention #394

Title: Current management of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in the United States: results from a nationwide survey of HAE-treating physicians

ePoster Prevention #395

Title: Oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor KVD998052 improves arterial blood oxygenation in a murine model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

ePoster COVID19 #348

Title: Selective Factor XIIa inhibitor KVD998083 protects mice against captopril induced vascular leakage and cleavage of high molecular weight kininogen

ePoster Basic Immunology #350

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence or complete clinical studies and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, our ability to resolve a clinical hold with regards to KVD824, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 1, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wertpapier


