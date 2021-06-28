KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced acceptance of multiple abstracts at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, from July 10-12, 2021.

Title: A single on-demand treatment with orally administered KVD900 significantly slows progression and accelerates resolution of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE): results of a phase 2, placebo-controlled, double-blind cross-over trial

Session Information: Late Breaking electronic Poster Discussion Session; ePDS 06: Cutting edge issues in allergy and clinical immunology

Time and Date: Monday, July 12, 2021, 12:30 – 13:30 CET

Abstract number: 1013

Title: Prevalence of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in the United States: results from a nationwide survey of HAE-treating physicians

ePoster Prevention #394

Title: Current management of hereditary angioedema with normal C1-inhibitor (nC1-HAE) in the United States: results from a nationwide survey of HAE-treating physicians

ePoster Prevention #395

Title: Oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor KVD998052 improves arterial blood oxygenation in a murine model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

ePoster COVID19 #348

Title: Selective Factor XIIa inhibitor KVD998083 protects mice against captopril induced vascular leakage and cleavage of high molecular weight kininogen

ePoster Basic Immunology #350

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

