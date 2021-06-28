Antibe Therapeutics Reports 2021 Year-End Financial Results and Business Highlights

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

“Since the beginning of the year we’ve made significant progress,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “Our Phase III preparations for otenaproxesul achieved several milestones, including the clearance of its IND application with the FDA in the United States. While we continue to navigate COVID-19 restrictions, we’re pleased to launch our required AME study next week which will also inform the dose selection for the Phase III adaptive trial. The successful amalgamation with Antibe Holdings provides a unified intellectual property base and strengthens our position with potential partners. On that front, our ability to execute deals was highlighted by the US$100 million partnership with Nuance Pharma in China, and we’re now entering confidential discussions for the large markets.”