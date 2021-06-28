Antibe Therapeutics Reports 2021 Year-End Financial Results and Business Highlights
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
“Since the beginning of the year we’ve made significant progress,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “Our Phase III preparations for otenaproxesul achieved several milestones, including the clearance of its IND application with the FDA in the United States. While we continue to navigate COVID-19 restrictions, we’re pleased to launch our required AME study next week which will also inform the dose selection for the Phase III adaptive trial. The successful amalgamation with Antibe Holdings provides a unified intellectual property base and strengthens our position with potential partners. On that front, our ability to execute deals was highlighted by the US$100 million partnership with Nuance Pharma in China, and we’re now entering confidential discussions for the large markets.”
Business Highlights
Otenaproxesul, lead product candidate entering Phase III trials for osteoarthritis pain
- Completed all Phase III-enabling animal long-range and reproductive toxicology studies required to commence the Phase III adaptive trial (10 studies in total)
- Cleared Investigational New Drug (“IND”) filing with U.S. FDA to allow human clinical trials in the United States – IND-opening single-dose study underway in 24 subjects
- Received approval to commence the required absorption, metabolism and excretion (“AME”) study in 90 subjects
- Retained senior clinical operations director, Dr. Ana Stegic, to support clinical trial management and execution
- Completed a strategic licensing deal with Nuance Pharma for the commercialization of otenaproxesul in the Greater China region, with milestone payments totaling US$100 million and a double-digit royalty
- Commenced partnering process for the large markets (United States, EU4, UK and Japan) led by a leading global transaction firm
New chemistry initiatives targeting candidates to expand and bolster pipeline
- Announced collaboration with Dalriada Drug Discovery to exploit hydrogen sulfide platform in new disease areas including inflammatory bowel disease
- Fortifying intellectual property position for existing pipeline
Fully funded for over two years with 100% ownership of underlying intellectual property
