checkAd

Antibe Therapeutics Reports 2021 Year-End Financial Results and Business Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.06.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

“Since the beginning of the year we’ve made significant progress,” commented Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO. “Our Phase III preparations for otenaproxesul achieved several milestones, including the clearance of its IND application with the FDA in the United States. While we continue to navigate COVID-19 restrictions, we’re pleased to launch our required AME study next week which will also inform the dose selection for the Phase III adaptive trial. The successful amalgamation with Antibe Holdings provides a unified intellectual property base and strengthens our position with potential partners. On that front, our ability to execute deals was highlighted by the US$100 million partnership with Nuance Pharma in China, and we’re now entering confidential discussions for the large markets.”

Business Highlights

Otenaproxesul, lead product candidate entering Phase III trials for osteoarthritis pain

  • Completed all Phase III-enabling animal long-range and reproductive toxicology studies required to commence the Phase III adaptive trial (10 studies in total)
  • Cleared Investigational New Drug (“IND”) filing with U.S. FDA to allow human clinical trials in the United States – IND-opening single-dose study underway in 24 subjects
  • Received approval to commence the required absorption, metabolism and excretion (“AME”) study in 90 subjects
  • Retained senior clinical operations director, Dr. Ana Stegic, to support clinical trial management and execution
  • Completed a strategic licensing deal with Nuance Pharma for the commercialization of otenaproxesul in the Greater China region, with milestone payments totaling US$100 million and a double-digit royalty
  • Commenced partnering process for the large markets (United States, EU4, UK and Japan) led by a leading global transaction firm

New chemistry initiatives targeting candidates to expand and bolster pipeline

  • Announced collaboration with Dalriada Drug Discovery to exploit hydrogen sulfide platform in new disease areas including inflammatory bowel disease
  • Fortifying intellectual property position for existing pipeline

Fully funded for over two years with 100% ownership of underlying intellectual property

Seite 1 von 3
Antibe Therapeutics Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Antibe Therapeutics Reports 2021 Year-End Financial Results and Business Highlights Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its unique hydrogen sulfide platform to develop safer medicines for pain and inflammation, today filed its financial and operating results for the fiscal year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Taps Former ARM Executive Antonio J. Viana as Non-Executive Director
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Presentations Demonstrating Positive Real-World Improvements with ...
Philippines’ Voyager Innovations Secures US$167 M for PayMaya Expansion Into Financial Services, ...
J.P. Morgan Invests €4.3 Million in Skills Development for the Young and Long-Term Unemployed in ...
IsZo Capital Provides Update on Nam Tai’s Appeal of Voided Private Placement
Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly ...
Ontex Group NV Announces Offering of €580 Million Senior Notes
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Announce Confidential Submission of Registration ...
Elior Group Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Enrolled in the UK in a Phase I Trial with TG4050 (myvac ...
Titel
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Assurant Ventures Invests in Landlord Financial Services Platform Zibo
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.21
Antibe Therapeutics Collaborates With Dalriada Drug Discovery to Accelerate Pipeline Expansion
07.06.21
Antibe Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences