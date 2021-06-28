Adamis Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding Its Strategic Focus on Tempol as a Potentially Potent Treatment for COVID-19

The Board of Directors (the "Board") appreciates your continued investment in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ("Adamis" or the "Company"). Ahead of our Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 16 th (the "Annual Meeting"), we want to once again urge you to vote to re-elect all five members of the Board. We believe maintaining continuity in the boardroom is critical as Adamis focuses on driving pipeline progress and initiating its phase 2/3 trial for examining the effectiveness of Tempol in the treatment of COVID-19.

We recognize that the road to value creation in the biotechnology industry often includes detours and hurdles. Like many other companies pursuing new drugs and treatments for complex diseases and conditions, Adamis has certainly encountered its own disappointments and setbacks in the course of working to develop, secure approvals for and commercialize our products. The Board is grateful to you for sticking with us – and we want you to know we are listening to you and learning from your feedback.

It is equally important to stress that we believe the future is bright for Adamis. In the near-term, we are optimistic about the following:

Recent research from the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) has identified Tempol as a potentially potent antiviral for COVID-19. According to a study of cell cultures conducted by NIH researchers, Tempol demonstrated an ability to limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme known as RNA replicase. The NIH researchers also found that Tempol “doses used in their antiviral studies could be likely achieved in tissues that are the primary targets for the virus.”1

Phase 2/3 clinical trial start-up activities are underway for examining the effects of Tempol in the treatment of COVID-19. Commenced activities include site identification and initiation, data base production, vendor management, and the establishment of an independent data safety monitoring board of infectious disease experts, which will review the safety and efficacy of the trial. Clinical trial drug product and placebo have also been obtained.

We have formed a highly-qualified Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) for our phase 2/3 trial. The clinical members of the DSMB include Dr. Michael Ison (Professor, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine), Dr. Shmuel Shoham (Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine), Dr. Cameron Wolfe (Associate Professor of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine) and Dr. Roy Steigbigel (Professor Stony Brook School of Medicine). The purpose of the DSMB is to provide oversight and monitoring of the conduct of the clinical trial, and to ensure the safety of the participants and the validity and integrity of the study.

We plan to begin enrolling patients in our Phase 2/3 clinical trial for Tempol in the third quarter. Following the trial start-up activities, recent discussions with our clinical research organization partner suggest that patient enrollment will begin by the middle of next quarter.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently announced a $3 billion investment in antiviral treatments for COVID-19. The Board and management are in the process of evaluating how Adamis will engage with the government about potentially participating in any federally-funded initiatives or programs. Given that Tempol has distinct potential to serve as an antiviral and anti-inflammatory, we believe Adamis can make a compelling case to participate in public-private activities to explore treatments for COVID-19.

Notably, we believe our role in trying to fight the pandemic is becoming even more vital now that the Delta variant is rapidly spreading across the globe. We believe our efforts related to Tempol are providing us with a unique opportunity to pursue value for society and our stockholders. The Board is focused on this opportunity.