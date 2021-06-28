Legion Partners Releases Presentation to Rebut Genesco’s Distortions and Reinforce the Need to Replace Four Long-Tenured Directors
Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued a new presentation that addresses the apparent distortions and misrepresentations included in the materials released by the Company on June 23, 2021. Visit www.GCOForward.com to learn more about Legion Partners’ campaign to elect four highly-qualified individuals – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – to Genesco’s nine-member Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on July 20, 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005248/en/
Chris Kiper and Ted White, Legion Partners’ Managing Directors, commented:
“In our view, Genesco’s disingenuous and misleading presentation validates our case for urgent change in the Company’s highly-interconnected boardroom. It is clear to us that the current Board wants to rely on cherry-picked short-term performance data, reactionary governance maneuvers and outright mischaracterizations related to our engagement and nominees in order to try to secure shareholder support. We urge shareholders to see through this smokescreen and instead focus on what has transpired for years under the four directors we are seeking to remove:
- Matthew C. Diamond - Throughout his 20 years on the Board, Mr. Diamond has presided over excessive executive compensation, sustained underperformance and very questionable corporate governance decisions such as the renomination of directors with clear interlocks to insiders. By the standards set by leading independent proxy advisory firms, Mr. Diamond is an extremely stale and over-tenured Board member. We contend his two-decade tenure compromises his independence and see no compelling case for keeping him as a director.
- Thurgood Marshall, Jr. - In addition to presiding over significant share price underperformance during his nine-year tenure on Genesco’s Board, Mr. Marshall has no prior relevant retail or footwear experience and a documented history of flouting corporate governance best practices. Notably, a leading independent proxy advisory firm recommended shareholders of CoreCivic, Inc. withhold votes for Mr. Marshall for four straight years – from 2017 to 2020 – citing material governance failures. We question how the current Board could appoint Mr. Marshall as Chair of Genesco’s ESG Subcommittee and tout his purported governance expertise when he is a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee at CoreCivic, Inc., which places material restrictions on shareholders’ ability to amend bylaws.
- Joanna Barsh - We believe Ms. Barsh, who has presided over persistent share price underperformance during her lengthy tenure, bears responsibility for the Company’s misaligned executive compensation structure and its commitment to a broken conglomerate model. Notably, Ms. Barsh (a long-time McKinsey consultant) is a long-serving member and now the Chair of the Compensation Committee, which has rubberstamped millions of dollars of payments to Mimi Vaughn, Parag Desai and Robert Dennis (all McKinsey alumni) during a period of extended underperformance at Genesco.
- Kevin P. McDermott - We believe Mr. McDermott, who has presided over sizable share price underperformance during his five-year tenure on Genesco’s Board, has no relevant retail or footwear experience and is perpetuating the culture of concerning interlocks at the Company. Notably, Mr. McDermott was recently the Chief Audit Executive at Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP), where Marty Dickens (a current Genesco director) is a Board member.
Given the rapid changes occurring in the retail and footwear industries, we believe Genesco needs energized, engaged and expert directors with the vision to pursue efficiencies, growth and value-enhancing stakeholder engagement. We believe our nominees would be the right directors at the right time:
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare