Six Flags Offering Employee Bonuses

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation , the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is rewarding its team members with extra cash this summer. Seasonal team members employed as of July 1, and who work through September 6, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more.

Become a Six Flags team member by July 1, and earn extra cash! Apply online at www.sixflags.com/jobs. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our team members are our greatest asset, and we want them to know how much we value their contributions as we ramp up for one of our busiest periods,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Laura Doerre. “Every Six Flags park has safely reopened, and that is directly attributable to our dedicated team members. We also hope the bonus opportunity will attract new employees to help deliver on our mission of creating thrills and memories for all,” added Doerre.

Six Flags has been recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, and was recently listed by Forbes Magazines as one of the country’s top 500 employers for diversity. The company has increased wages for a number of positions, and recently updated its team member grooming policies to allow for more personal expression.

“We want to create a welcoming environment for team members and guests alike,” continued Doerre.

To apply for positions, visit www.sixflags.com/jobs for immediate openings.

Disclaimer

Employees must be hired by July 1 and continuously employed through September 6, 2021, without prior notice of an intention to resign, to receive bonus. Applies only to U.S., non-union, seasonal positions. 10% bonus shall be paid on total straight-time and overtime wages paid during the applicable bonus period. Further details are contained in the Six Flags Seasonal Retention Bonus program document.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005261/en/