Li-Cycle to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives

Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that it will participate in an ICR De-SPAC webinar on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time hosted by Wedbush Securities Managing Director and Technology Analyst Dan Ives.

Topics of discussion will include:

  • Business model, technical and commercial network overview
  • North America and global expansion plans
  • Upcoming SPAC merger with Peridot Acquisition Corp.

The webcast will include a panel discussion along with a live Q&A session, totaling approximately 60 minutes.

To register for the event please CLICK HERE.

On February 16, 2021, Li-Cycle announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC) ("Peridot"). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Newco"). Li-Cycle intends to apply to list the common shares of the combined company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, "LICY."

About Li-Cycle Corp.

Li-Cycle is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination involving Li-Cycle and Peridot, Newco has prepared and filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a document that will serve as both a prospectus of Newco and a proxy statement of Peridot (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). Li-Cycle, Peridot and Newco will prepare and file the Proxy Statement/Prospectus with the SEC and Peridot will mail the Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its shareholders and file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents Peridot or Newco may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY PERIDOT OR NEWCO WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Peridot or Newco through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

