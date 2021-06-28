Clene Added to Membership of Russell 2000 Index

Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. Clene’s common stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of neurodegenerative disease using bioenergetic nanocatalysis, today announced that it has been added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the all-cap Russell 3000 Index, effective after the U.S. market opens today, June 28, 2021, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.

“Clene is proud to become a member of the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes following our public listing in December and our achievement of significant clinical and corporate milestones over the past six months,” stated Rob Etherington President and CEO of Clene. “We believe inclusion in the Russell indexes will increase the visibility of our stock and appeal to a broader share of institutional investors as we look ahead towards multiple value creating milestones, including the expected announcement of topline data from our Phase 2, placebo-controlled RESCUE-ALS trial in the second half of the year.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Clene

Clene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative disease, is leading the way by using nanotechnology to treat bioenergetic failure, which underlies many neurological diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotherapeutic platform to create a new class of drugs—bioenergetic nanocatalysts. Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, is a concentrated nanocrystalline gold (Au) suspension that drives critical cellular bioenergetic reactions in the CNS. CNM-Au8 increases cellular energy to accelerate neurorepair and improve neuroprotection. Currently, CNM-Au8 is being investigated for efficacy and safety in a Phase 3 registration trial for ALS and in Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com.