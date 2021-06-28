Galera Announces Completion of Enrollment in Pivotal 455-Patient Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem for Severe Oral Mucositis

MALVERN, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. This achievement has triggered a $37.5 million milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.

“We are extremely pleased to announce completion of enrollment of the pivotal ROMAN trial, laying the groundwork for the potential regulatory approval and commercialization of avasopasem, our lead dismutase mimetic product candidate,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “About 65% of patients diagnosed with HNC will receive standard-of-care chemoradiotherapy and approximately 70% of those patients will develop SOM. Radiation oncologists describe SOM — which can lead to the inability to eat and drink in addition to causing severe pain — as the most burdensome toxicity patients can face. With no approved product to treat SOM, we are eager to report results in the second half of 2021 for this potentially transformative therapy.”

The ROMAN trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 455 patients designed to evaluate the ability of avasopasem to reduce radiation-induced SOM in patients with locally advanced HNC, receiving seven weeks of standard-of-care radiotherapy plus cisplatin. Patients were randomized to one of the two treatment groups (3:2) to receive 90 mg of avasopasem or placebo by infusion on the days they receive their radiation treatment. The primary endpoint of the trial is the reduction in the incidence of SOM through the radiotherapy period. Secondary endpoints include the reduction in the severity of SOM and the number of days patients experience SOM.