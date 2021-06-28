checkAd

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Updates Across its Pipeline Including Promising New Interim Clinical Data on ZN-c3 (WEE1i) and ZN-c5 (SERD) and Two Potentially Registrational Trials for ZN-c3, with the First Trial Already Initiated

Reports additional ZN-c3 Phase 1 interim monotherapy data, demonstrating increased tumor reduction and durability in the exceptional responder population, as well as newly confirmed responses and an additional unconfirmed PR in USC

Potential accelerated approval path identified for monotherapy use of ZN-c3 in USC following End-of-Phase 1 FDA meeting, with registrational study recently initiated

Company will seek FDA guidance on a potentially registrational trial for a tumor-agnostic, novel predictive biomarker-enabled ZN-c3 trial, which is expected to initiate by year-end

Orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations granted for ZN-c3 in combination with chemotherapy for osteosarcoma, trial expected to initiate in 3Q 2021

Interim data from ZN-c5 Phase 1 clinical trial supports its potential best-in-class safety and tolerability profiles in monotherapy and in combinations

Company to host webcast event today, June 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced key clinical and regulatory updates across its pipeline.

“We continue to build substantial value in Zentalis’ portfolio, driving toward approval of our differentiated cancer therapeutics to help patients worldwide,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis. “Based on our clinical results reported to date, the emerging clinical profiles of our candidates support the potential for best-in-class positioning for a range of tumor types addressing large patient populations, is use as a monotherapy or in combinations. In particular, we are excited about the compelling profile of ZN-c3, our WEE1 inhibitor, as it demonstrated additional, deepening and durable tumor responses as a monotherapy in heavily pretreated solid tumors. These promising data set the stage for the many upcoming planned trials – two of which have the potential to be registrational monotherapy studies in indications with significant unmet medical needs. We look forward to a productive second half of 2021, as we focus on delivering on our milestones across our entire pipeline.”

