Trevena Added to Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and Russell Microcap Indexes

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes.

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has been added to the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, and the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the U.S. equity markets open today, Monday, June 28 th , 2021.

“Trevena’s inclusion in the Russell indexes reflects the significant value created from the approval and launch of OLINVYK, and broad advances across our pipeline,” said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. “This will further increase the visibility of Trevena, broaden our shareholder base, and enhance liquidity in our stock. We intend to build upon this important step to continue building long term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on the Russell 2000, Russell 3000, Russell Microcap Indexes, and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the Russell Reconstitution section on the FTSE Russell website: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution.

