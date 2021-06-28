Publication of Circular to Amryt Shareholders in relation to the acquisition of Chiasma, Inc., and posting of Annual Report and Notices of General Meetings

further to the Company's announcement on 5 May 2021 in relation to the proposed acquisition of Chiasma, Inc. (“ Chiasma ” and the proposed acquisition being the “ Transaction ”), a circular (the “ Circular ”) containing notice of a general meeting to be held at the Company’s headquarters at 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4, Ireland at 2 :00 p . m . on 28 July 2021 , (the “ Transaction General Meeting ”) concerning the Transaction has been posted to the Company’s shareholders; and





the Company's annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, will be posted to shareholders in the coming days, along with a notice of general meeting (which together with the Transaction General Meeting, shall be the "General Meetings"). This meeting will be held at the Company's headquarters at 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4, Ireland at 1:30 p.m. on 28 July 2021.





Copies of the Circular and the Company’s annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, and the notice for each of the General Meetings, when posted, will also be available on the Company's website, www.amrytpharma.com

The Company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in respect of COVID-19. The health and welfare of our shareholders and colleagues is our priority in making arrangements for the General Meetings. Given the UK and Irish Governments’ ongoing guidance on social distancing, non-essential travel and public gatherings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic which we believe would significantly impact the ability of our shareholders to attend the General Meetings, and in the interests of maintaining the health, safety and welfare of our shareholders and colleagues, as well as the public in general, it is currently intended that the General Meetings will be closed meetings and that it will not be possible for our shareholders to attend the General Meetings.