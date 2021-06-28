Reviva Added to Russell Microcap Index

The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the index remains in place for one year and provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (along with its subsidiaries, “Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, announced today it has joined the broad-market Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution. The updated Index will become effective after the U.S. equity market opens today, Monday June 28, 2021.

“The addition of Reviva into the Microcap Index marks a significant step forward as a publicly traded company and recognizes the accomplishments our team has made since going public last year,” said Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva. “Joining the Index will raise awareness among the investment community at an opportune time, as we plan to initiate our phase 3 trial in Schizophrenia later this year.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the Russell Reconstitution section on the FTSE Russell website: https://www.ftserussell.com/resources/russell-reconstitution

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives.