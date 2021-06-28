Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company announces that on 25 June 2021, in accordance with prior approvals from shareholders, it purchased 1,717 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 2190.79 pence per share through the Company’s broker, Numis Securities Limited.

The purchase of the shares was arranged to satisfy remuneration owed to Lord Davies of Abersoch for the period ending 30 June 2021. The Company confirms that Lord Davies will continue to receive remuneration in the form of shares on a quarterly basis.

The Company wishes to announce that it has received notification that on 25 June 2021 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, received 1,717 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 2190.79 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Lord Davies and his connected persons hold a total of 32,169 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344