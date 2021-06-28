checkAd

Aldebaran Resources Commences Trading on OTCQX in the USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company", TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQX Best Market, a top tier public market in the United States, under the symbol "ADBRF". Aldebaran will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ALDE”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

We are pleased to welcome Aldebaran Resources to the OTCQX Best Market,said Chris King, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Aldebaran joins the growing number of Canadian companies that choose to cross-trade their shares in the U.S. on OTCQX, leveraging the market to efficiently distribute news and information and providing easier access for U.S. investors to trade their shares.”

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented as follows:We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQX which will increase our visibility and accessibility to our current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders.

B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

For further information, please consult our website at www.aldebaranresources.com or contact:

Laura Brangwin
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +1 646 583-1404
Email: laura.brangwin@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other early-stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachon (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Mining). A total of 259 drill holes (119,052 m) have been completed at Altar between 1995 and 2019. In March 2021 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including 2020. Aldebaran’s primary focus is the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

