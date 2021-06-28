checkAd

Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

June 28, 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - -- CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today held its Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”). Due to the continuing pandemic, the AGM was held only through postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation.

Resolution 5 – Resolution to adopt the income statement, balance sheet, consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet
The AGM resolved that the income statement, balance sheet, consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet be adopted by the Company.

Resolutions 6, 7 and 8 – Election of Directors and Auditors, and fees to the Auditors
The AGM resolved to re-elect Daniel Masters, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Carsten Køppen and John Lundberg as members of the Board. The AGM further resolved to re-elect Daniel Masters as the Board Chairman.
The AGM resolved to re-elect Baker Tilley Channel Islands Limited as the Company’s auditors. The AGM further resolved that the renumeration to the auditor shall be set at the discretion of the Board.

Resolution 9 – Decisions regarding the Nomination Committee
The AGM resolved that no formal nomination committee shall be appointed for 2021.

About the CoinShares Group
CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com/

Company | + 44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations – Jay Morakis | + 1 646 859 5951

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | + 46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se





