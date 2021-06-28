checkAd

Canadian Premium Sand Inc. announces an addition to the Executive Team and Share Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ("CPS" or the "Company") (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce that Alasdair Knox will be joining the Company as Vice President, Project Engineering effective July 01, 2021.  Mr. Knox brings a wealth of project management experience gained on projects in Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), New Zealand and the Middle East ranging from the new Calgary International Airport Terminal to Public-Private Partnerships (P3) in the UK and the Shackleton Hut Restoration in Antarctica.  Mr. Knox is a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and the Institution of Civil Engineers in the UK. He has an MBA and is a Project Management Professional (PMP). Mr. Knox will be responsible for the Company’s capital projects, with his near-term focus being the management of the Front-End Engineering and Design and associated permitting processes for the proposed flat glass facility and quarry operations.

The Company has granted its directors and officers options to acquire an aggregate of 1,190,000 common shares of CPS at an exercise price of $0.38 per share. A total of 540,000 options were granted to the Company's management and employees and a total of 650,000 options were granted to the Company’s independent Board of Directors. The options expire June 25, 2026 with one third of the options vesting immediately, one-third vesting on the first anniversary date of the grant and one-third on the second anniversary date of the grant.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is evaluating the potential for sustainable manufacturing of high clarity flat glass through a Company owned facility in the greater Winnipeg area that utilizes the high-quality silica sand from its wholly-owned Wanipigow silica sand deposit. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Canadian Premium Sand Inc.
Glenn Leroux
President and Chief Executive Officer
glenn.leroux@cpsmail.com

Investor Relations
IR@cpsmail.com
587.355.3714

www.canadianpremiumsand.com





