Agios Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to European Medicines Agency for Mitapivat for Treatment of Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for mitapivat to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency in the European Union. This submission follows the company’s recent New Drug Application (NDA) submission of mitapivat to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of adults with PK deficiency in the U.S.



“With both our NDA and MAA filings, we are poised to deliver the first potentially disease-modifying therapy for people with PK deficiency, a chronic, lifelong hemolytic anemia characterized by serious complications affecting multiple organs,” said Chris Bowden, M.D., chief medical officer at Agios. “There are no approved therapies for PK deficiency, and the current management strategies of blood transfusions and splenectomy are associated with both short- and long-term risks, including iron overload, blood clots and increased risk for infections. PK deficiency can lead to chronic fatigue, hemolytic crisis, gallstones, splenomegaly, liver cirrhosis, pulmonary hypertension and osteoporosis, and the burden of disease can take a toll on patients’ ability to navigate work and other day-to-day activities, as well as on their mental health. We are looking forward to working with both the FDA and EMA to provide a potential new treatment option for this community that may help address the significant unmet needs of PK deficiency patients.”

Like the NDA, the MAA submission is based on results from two pivotal studies, ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T, conducted in not regularly transfused and regularly transfused adults with PK deficiency, respectively. A full analysis of these data – including patient-reported outcomes (PRO) – was recently presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. An extension study for adults with PK deficiency previously enrolled in ACTIVATE or ACTIVATE-T is ongoing and designed to evaluate the long-term safety, tolerability and efficacy of treatment with mitapivat.