Sugarbud Announces the Launch of its First Cannabis 2.0 Products

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") in collaboration with their distribution and supply partner CannMart Inc. ("CannMart") are pleased to announce the further expansion of the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection with the launch of the Company’s first Cannabis 2.0 product offering.

"We are very pleased to now include Cannabis 2.0 products in our Craft Cannabis Collection," stated Sugarbud's President and CEO, John Kondrosky. "Our 100% cannabis, additive free vape products leverage and embody the exceptional flavour profiles and aromas that consumers have come to expect from our craft cannabis flower and are a natural and logical extension of our overall inhaled products strategy."

Formulated from the Company’s exclusive Wedding Cake #11 strain, Sugarbud’s WC#11 Full Spectrum Oil (FSO) 0.5g vape cartridges are now available nationwide to registered medical patients on CannMart.com and in select private retail stores in Manitoba.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.

We Take Pride. We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.

About CannMart

CannMart Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. CannMart also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

