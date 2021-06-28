checkAd

Resgreen Group Announces Live Discord Q&A Session Sunday July 11, 2021 At 11 00AM (EST) With Investors

Shelby Township, Michigan, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, is pleased to announce it will participate in a Live Discord Questions & Answers Meeting with investors.

“We are pleased to be able to engage with shareholders and investors in answering questions regarding Resgreen Group’s current status and product development. These are exciting times for our company and we are looking forward to sharing our progress with you.” said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. “Moving forward we will be utilizing the chatroom to interact more directly with investors. We welcome all investors, old and new, to join us in these discussions.”

To join future investor Q&As on the company platform, open a free account with Discord using the link provided: www.discord.com.

The following link can be used to join and access this channel on the MediaTek Discord: https://discord.gg/mediatek.

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

CONTACT: Sarah Carlson
248.755.7680
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
or
ResGreen Group International, Inc.
Parsh Patel, President and CEO
586.265.2376
info@resgreenint.com

Investor Relations Contact
MediaTek Global, LLC
ir@mediatekglobal.com




