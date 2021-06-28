Andina Acquisition Corp. III Announces Effectiveness of Andina’s Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Stryve Foods, LLC

NEW YORK and PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) (“Andina”) today announced that on June 25, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Andina’s special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, shareholders of Andina will consider the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) with Stryve Foods, LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories.

The declaration of effectiveness by the SEC and the filing of the definitive proxy statement is an important step in Stryve becoming a publicly traded company, with the goal of being listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “SNAX” at the close of the Transaction.

Andina will hold the Special Meeting at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on July 19, 2021, to approve, among other things, the proposed Transaction. Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting via live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/andinaacquisition/sm2021 . For purposes of Andina’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, the physical location of the meeting will be 13621 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL 33158.

Registration for the Special Meeting will begin on July 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Andina shareholders will need a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to enter the Special Meeting. To register and receive access to the virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement.