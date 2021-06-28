Adicet Bio Added to the Russell 2000 Index

"Adicet’s inclusion in the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index reflects the meaningful progress we have made over the past year, and we believe it will help broaden awareness of our differentiated pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates for the treatment of solid and hematologic tumors,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “We continue to build momentum and look forward to reporting interim clinical data from the Phase 1 study of ADI-001, our lead candidate, later this year.”

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell 2000 Index, effective June 28, 2021, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business and operations of Adicet including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential benefits resulting from the inclusion in the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index to our business or strategy, and preclinical and clinical development of Adicet’s product candidates and timing of interim clinical data from Adicet’s Phase 1 study of ADI-001. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of COVID-19 on Adicet’s business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to its clinical trials and business operations; future clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; regulatory approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in Adicet’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Adicet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet’s other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

