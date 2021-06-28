checkAd

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Announces Voting Results for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), announced today the voting results on the election of directors from its 2021 general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”).

A total of 38,056,438 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) representing 37.30% of the 102,036,914 issued and outstanding Shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Total
John William Arbuthnot III 37,723,880 99.13% 332,558 0.87% 38,056,438
John William Arbuthnot IV 37,720,580 99.12% 335,858 0.88% 38,056,438
Nitin Kaushal 37,779,788 99.27% 276,650 0.73% 38,056,438
Joanne Duhoux-Defehr 37,764,863 99.23% 291,575 0.77% 38,056,438
Hugh Aird 37,847,372 99.45% 209,066 0.55% 38,056,438

Shareholders also voted in favour of the reappointing of Baker Tilly HMA LLP as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Following the Meeting, effective June 25, 2021, Mr. John William (Bill) Arbuthnot III resigned as President and Chair of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”). Mr. Arbuthnot III will continue in his role as a director of the Company and in an advisory capacity with a focus on executive strategy, research and development, and continuous improvement initiatives. The Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. Nitin Kaushal has been appointed the new Chair of the Board effective June 25, 2021.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF".

For more information, please visit https://invest.delta9.ca/

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s AGM. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. 





