KidneyIntelX Enables Monitoring of SGLT2 Inhibitor Therapy Response and Corresponding Risk Reduction Over Time

Study Results lay foundation for KidneyIntelX repeat testing, reimbursement, and pharma collaborations

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) announces new data demonstrating KidneyIntelX can be effective at monitoring therapeutic response and improvements in kidney health over time in adults with type 2 diabetes. By accurately assessing therapeutic response, particularly in patients at high risk for kidney failure, KidneyIntelX can potentially address a major barrier for primary care physicians and specialists in using new pharmaceuticals to slow kidney disease and improve outcomes. The data from an international study of 1,100 individuals with diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in the CANagliflozin Cardiovascular Assessment Study (CANVAS), was presented at the American Diabetes Association 81st Scientific Sessions Virtual Meeting (June 25-29, 2021).



“Until now, primary care physicians have not had an optimal way to assess risk for kidney disease progression in their type 2 diabetes patients. KidneyIntelX provides early risk stratification which allows us to optimize and target patients in early stages of kidney disease with new medications such as SGLT2i, and moreover, these data support how KidneyIntelX can help monitor these patients and their response to treatment. It helps address an unmet need and gives the PCP a better call to action in the monitoring and effective pharmacy management of patients,” said Marina Basina, Clinical Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) at Stanford University School of Medicine.

These results will be further evaluated through a growing body of real-world evidence and clinical effectiveness data driven by the KidneyIntelX multi-institutional study network in over 6,000 patients. The network is assessing the ability of KidneyIntelX to 1) to appropriately risk stratify patients in early stage (stage 1, 2 and 3) kidney disease; 2) help guide the optimal medication regimen based on individualized risk assessment; and 3) monitor therapeutic response and kidney health using repeat testing over time. KidneyIntelX is being deployed to manage DKD populations beginning at primary care level in partnership with large health care systems including the University of Utah, the Mount Sinai Health System, and Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health.