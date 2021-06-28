Nasdaq Welcomed 395 IPOs and 14 Exchange Transfers in the First Half of 2021

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in the first half of 2021 it welcomed 395 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $103 billion, extending its leadership to 30 consecutive quarters. A total of 160 operating companies listed during the first six months of 2021, representing a 78% win rate in the U.S. market. In addition to the IPOs, 14 companies transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq, including Honeywell. Furthermore, history was made as Nasdaq welcomed Coinbase, the largest direct listing among all exchanges with $65 billion in market cap.

“It’s been a record-breaking year for U.S. initial public offerings, with many significant milestones for Nasdaq, that include welcoming the largest direct listing in history and Honeywell, a Dow 30 company,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “We’re proud to offer companies more tracks to join the public markets and reach investors, and are continually enhancing existing as well as innovating new ways through developments in IPOs, Direct Listings and SPACs.”

Through the first two quarters of 2021, Nasdaq-listed companies raised 61% of all IPO proceeds, including seven of the ten largest IPOs by proceeds raised: Bumble (raised $2.2 billion), Applovin (raised $2 billion), Shoals Technologies (raised $1.9 billion), Playtika (raised $1.9 billion), Qualtrics (raised $1.6 billion), Oatly (raised $1.4 billion), and TuSimple (raised $1.4 billion).

2021 FIRST HALF NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership : Nasdaq welcomed 395 IPOs, raising $103 billion. Seven of the ten largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq, including the largest technology IPO, Bumble. The amount raised through IPOs on Nasdaq in the first half of 2021 was the most on record.





: Nasdaq welcomed 395 IPOs, raising $103 billion. Seven of the ten largest IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq, including the largest technology IPO, Bumble. The amount raised through IPOs on Nasdaq in the first half of 2021 was the most on record. Leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs : Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs, with win rates of 93%, 68%, and 60%, respectively. Nasdaq also continued to dominate biotechnology and pharmaceutical listings, winning 98% of all IPOs.





: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs, with win rates of 93%, 68%, and 60%, respectively. Nasdaq also continued to dominate biotechnology and pharmaceutical listings, winning 98% of all IPOs. More switches to Nasdaq than any other U.S. exchange : Nasdaq welcomed 14 switches in the first half of 2021, representing a combined $187 billion in market value, including Honeywell, a Dow 30 company. The total market value of all companies transferring to Nasdaq since 2005 has exceeded $2 trillion.





: Nasdaq welcomed 14 switches in the first half of 2021, representing a combined $187 billion in market value, including Honeywell, a Dow 30 company. The total market value of all companies transferring to Nasdaq since 2005 has exceeded $2 trillion. Helping companies join the public markets via SPACs: Nasdaq solidified its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 67% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $59 billion. Nasdaq also welcomed 59% of all SPAC business combinations, including the transfers upon a SPAC business combination of SoFi and 23AndMe.



