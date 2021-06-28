Gilat Awarded $9 Million in Orders for Support of Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Gilat's subsidiary, Wavestream, was chosen as the vendor of choice to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways. The orders were received as part of the previously announced contract.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it received orders of $9 million for support of gateways of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations.

Wavestream is proceeding according to plan with orders now exceeding 800 Gateway-Class SSPAs. Wavestream’s PowerStream 160Ka is designed specifically for networks using wide bandwidth uplinks and high order modulation schemes, thus best addressing the stringent requirements of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) constellations installed in remote locations.

"The high-volume manufacturing of these highly-complex Gateway-class SSPAs is proceeding at an unprecedented production rate, with all deliveries expected in the next 12 months," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "Our manufacturing capacity, product reliability, and experience with high-power Ka-Band SSPA technologies stand alone in the NGSO Gateway market, and we are honored to be trusted to deliver more than 1,000 of these units for the entire program.”

About Wavestream

Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com.