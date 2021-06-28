Turkish Airlines Rises to the Top Amid Pandemic (FOTO)

checkAd

Turkish Airlines Rises to the Top Amid Pandemic

Istanbul (ots) - Although the aviation industry took a hard hit in 2020, Turkish
Airlines distinguished itself with a relatively impressive financial
performance. According to CAPA, Turkish Airlines was the busiest aircraft
carrier in Europeduring the pandemic, and one of the top five airlines in the
world. This was achieved by a series of astute maneuvers, which allowed the
airline to maintain liquidity, keep costs at a manageable level and adapt to the
"new normal".

Turkish Airlines successfully ended the fiscal year 2020 with 6.7 billion USD
revenue, which accounts for 50% of the preceding year's level, with a net loss
of only 836 million USD. During these uncertain times, the airline was also able
to maintain its robust route network. According to Eurocontrol, in April 2021
Turkish Airlines operated an average of 685 flights per day - almost double the
number of the closest competitor in Europe, Lufthansa. In 2020, Turkish Airlines
flew 28 million passengers with an impressive load factor of 71%. The new
Istanbul Airport also stayed on top: even with a 68% loss of traffic, it was
still Europe's most successful airport in December 2020.

This success is based on cost cutting activities, capex reduction and active
capacity management. In fact, Turkish Airlines achieved such performance without
relying on any governmental cash injections. Furthermore, agreements with Boeing
and Airbus on fleet growth will further decrease the aircraft financing needs of
Turkish Airlines by around 7 billion USD in the coming years.

"Our success as the best performing flag-carrier airline in Europe is not
coincidental. Apart from the multiple measures we took, we owe this success to
our dedicated staff. Its exceptional sense of unity is what sets Turkish
Airlines apart: together as a family, we decided that no member of the Turkish
Airlines family would be left behind during this crisis.", says Turkish
Airlines' Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. Ilker Ayci.

Turkish Airlines also turned the pandemic into an opportunity to increase its
cargo operations. In the past year, the airline reconfigured 50 of its passenger
aircraft to increase its cargo fleet capacity and become the 6th largest air
cargo company in the world. This allowed Turkish Airlines to deliver 50,000 tons
of medical supplies, including more than 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines,
to destinations all over the world.

