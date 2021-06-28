Turkish Airlines Rises to the Top Amid Pandemic (FOTO)

Istanbul (ots) - Although the aviation industry took a hard hit in 2020, Turkish

Airlines distinguished itself with a relatively impressive financial

performance. According to CAPA, Turkish Airlines was the busiest aircraft

carrier in Europeduring the pandemic, and one of the top five airlines in the

world. This was achieved by a series of astute maneuvers, which allowed the

airline to maintain liquidity, keep costs at a manageable level and adapt to the

"new normal".



Turkish Airlines successfully ended the fiscal year 2020 with 6.7 billion USD

revenue, which accounts for 50% of the preceding year's level, with a net loss

of only 836 million USD. During these uncertain times, the airline was also able

to maintain its robust route network. According to Eurocontrol, in April 2021

Turkish Airlines operated an average of 685 flights per day - almost double the

number of the closest competitor in Europe, Lufthansa. In 2020, Turkish Airlines

flew 28 million passengers with an impressive load factor of 71%. The new

Istanbul Airport also stayed on top: even with a 68% loss of traffic, it was

still Europe's most successful airport in December 2020.







capacity management. In fact, Turkish Airlines achieved such performance without

relying on any governmental cash injections. Furthermore, agreements with Boeing

and Airbus on fleet growth will further decrease the aircraft financing needs of

Turkish Airlines by around 7 billion USD in the coming years.



"Our success as the best performing flag-carrier airline in Europe is not

coincidental. Apart from the multiple measures we took, we owe this success to

our dedicated staff. Its exceptional sense of unity is what sets Turkish

Airlines apart: together as a family, we decided that no member of the Turkish

Airlines family would be left behind during this crisis.", says Turkish

Airlines' Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. Ilker Ayci.



Turkish Airlines also turned the pandemic into an opportunity to increase its

cargo operations. In the past year, the airline reconfigured 50 of its passenger

aircraft to increase its cargo fleet capacity and become the 6th largest air

cargo company in the world. This allowed Turkish Airlines to deliver 50,000 tons

of medical supplies, including more than 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines,

to destinations all over the world.



