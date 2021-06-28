Information about the second quarterly instalment of the dividend:

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy ) announce s that the second quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0. 45 per share will amount to SEK 3.81 per share , with a total amount of M SEK 1,083 , corresponding to approximately M USD 128 .

Amount per share

(SEK) Total dividend amount (MSEK) Ex-dividend date Record date Expected payment date 3.81 1,083 1 July 2021 2 July 2021 7 July 2021





The Annual General Meeting of Lundin Energy held on 30 March 2021 resolved on a dividend for 2020 of USD 1.80 per share, to be paid in quarterly instalments of USD 0.45 per share.

According to the dividend resolution, before payment, each quarterly dividend of USD 0.45 per share shall be converted into a SEK amount based on the USD to SEK exchange rate published by Sweden’s central bank (Riksbanken) four business days prior to each record date (rounded off to the nearest whole SEK 0.01 per share) and the exchange rate used for the conversion is 8.4708.

Information about the approved dividend is available on www.lundin-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson

Head of Media Communications

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com

